Hemingway man convicted of sexually abusing a minor

Fredrick Williams
Fredrick Williams(Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Hemingway man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing a girl.

According to information from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a jury convicted 35-year-old Fredrick Williams of criminal sexual conduct with a minor on June 2 following a two-day trial.

The charge stemmed from a 2018 incident involving a 14-year-old girl, prosecutors said.

Judge Steven John presided over the trial and sentenced Williams to 16 years in prison, a press release stated.

Due to it being a violent, most serious offense that carried a maximum penalty of 20 years, Williams must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for supervised release, according to the solicitor’s office.

Williams also must register as a sex offender and will be on the Central Registry of Child Abuse and Neglect, and the offense is designated as a sexually violent offense which subjects him to the Sexually Violent Predators Act and the possibility of civil commitment following incarceration, the release stated.

According to prosecutors, Williams also had prior convictions of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, a probation violation and multiple counts of domestic violence.

The trial had been continued because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

