Gov. McMaster responds to VP Kamala Harris’s upcoming visit to South Carolina

McMaster took to Twitter to give his thoughts on Vice President Kamala Harris’s upcoming visit...
McMaster took to Twitter to give his thoughts on Vice President Kamala Harris’s upcoming visit to South Carolina. (Source: Live 5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster took to Twitter to give his thoughts on Vice President Kamala Harris’s upcoming visit to South Carolina next week.

In a tweet Gov. McMaster stated “We are always happy to welcome visitors, but I believe the Vice President’s valuable time would be better spent at the border trying to fix the mess created by the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies.”

Harris will visit Greenville on Monday as part of the Biden Administration’s push to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19.

Republicans have criticized the president and vice president for not visiting the southern border since taking office.

