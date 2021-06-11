Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Georgia man convicted of killing RipTydz employee in 2018

Jakkari Brown
Jakkari Brown
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A jury convicted a Georgia man of murdering an off-duty employee at the RipTydz Oceanfront Grille in Myrtle Beach.

RELATED: Close friend remembers man killed in shooting at RipTydz

According to information from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s office, 26-year-old Jakkari Brown was found guilty Thursday of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful consumption of alcohol while carrying a concealed weapon, and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol following a three-day trial.

Brown will serve 30 years on the murder count and five consecutive years on the possession of a weapon charge, prosecutors said. The other gun and alcohol charges will run concurrently.

The charges stemmed from Oct. 7, 2018, when Brown shot and killed Roger Ramos, an off-duty RipTydz employee, inside the bar after punching him during a fight, prosecutors said.

“This was a tragic situation that caused one man to lose his life and another man to spend a substantial part of his life in prison as the result of his actions. We are thankful Mr. Ramos’ family feels that justice was achieved,” George DeBusk, senior assistant solicitor, said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police investigating after two people shot, killed
Left to right: Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi, Jessica Voight
Myrtle Beach business owners enter not guilty pleas in federal visa fraud, money laudering case
Three people are in custody after a deadly shooting Thursday night on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle...
Three arrested after drug deal leads to deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach
Carli Brewer Soukup
Investigators identify suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed S.C. teacher on bicycle
A man in Chester, S.C. recently made history when he won $2 million on a lottery ticket, the...
‘I wasn’t feeling lucky’: Grand Strand lottery player wins $2M prize

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach business owners charged with wire fraud, money laundering, visa fraud
.
Fans excited as CCMF kicks off the first night of shows
.
Horry County Council renews discussion around impact fees to help with infrastructure issues
Spirit Airlines CEO hopes to bring more flight destinations to MYR soon
Spirit Airlines CEO hopes to bring more flight destinations to MYR soon
Some owners said CCMF's traffic plan is impacting their businesses.
‘Unfortunate.’ Some businesses not seeing tourist boom during CCMF