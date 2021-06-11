FSD3 to offer free student meals this summer

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District 3 will provide free breakfast and lunch meals for children 18 and younger participating in school-based programs or activities in the district.

Meal pickups will also be available to all children 18 and younger at the following sites and times on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from June 15 through July 29:

Wren Village & Morning Glory: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Boyd Road in Scranton: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Hyman Circle in Olanta: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Woods Bay Road in Olanta: 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Lake City Housing Authority Matthews Road: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Durant Street in Lake City: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Ray Street in Lake City: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Airport Circle in Lake City: 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

According to the school district, Tuesday’s meal package will include three days of meals and Thursday’s meal package will include two days of meals. Some items included in the meals will be ready to eat, and others will be heat and serve items.

Meals may be distributed to adults when children are not present if the adult is able to demonstrate proof of the child’s identity. The student’s ID number is a valid form of proof of identity, the district said.

