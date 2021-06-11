Submit a Tip
Florence 1 Schools seeks McClenaghan High School memorabilia

If you attended the old McClenaghan High School, Florence 1 Schools is asking for your mementos!
If you attended the old McClenaghan High School, Florence 1 Schools is asking for your mementos!
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:43 AM EDT
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - If you attended the old McClenaghan High School in Florence, Florence 1 Schools is asking for your mementos!

With the school’s renovation project almost complete, district officials are calling on former teachers, students and community members to donate any memorabilia.

The district hopes to create a public history display before the grand re-opening, according to a press release. That is set to happen in September.

Anyone interested in donating McClenaghan-related items can call the district at 843-669-4141 or bring the items to the Florence 1 Schools district office at 319 South Irby Street.

