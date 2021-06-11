FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of storms on Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High humidity will remain in place through Saturday with the chance of showers and storms at times.

Tonight will see a few showers and storms through the evening hours followed by mild and muggy weather with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 70s.

A good chance of showers and storms on Saturday. (WMBF)

Saturday will be another steamy day with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80s. By the afternoon, a weak cold front will drop into the area. The front will interact with the high temperatures and humidity to bring increasing chances of showers and storms. Rain chances will increase to 60 by the afternoon and evening and some of the storms could produce frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall in some areas.

Showers and storms will gradually decrease through the evening, but lingering downpours will be possible in some areas.

Slightly lower humidity arrives on Sunday. (WMBF)

By Sunday, the weak cold front will be just south of the area with a brief break in the humidity arriving on northeast winds. With slightly lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures, the risk of a shower or thunderstorm drops to just 30%.

Next week will feature generally dryer weather but another around of summertime heat and humidity.

