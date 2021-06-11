DHEC: S.C. registers 156 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 156 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 492,737 and deaths to 8,616 officials said.

In Horry County, there were four new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. In Florence County, six new virus cases were reported and no additional deaths.

For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For a breakdown on the additional deaths, click here.

According to DHEC, 9,903 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 2.1%.







Of the state’s 11,294 inpatient hospital beds, 8,827 are in use for a 78.16% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 168 are COVID-19 patients, of which 53 are in ICU and 25 are ventilated.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

