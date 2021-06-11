Band from Myrtle Beach performs at Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Carolina Country Music Fest is not only bringing out top country music artists like Darius Rucker and Eric Church, but local artists too.

The Shawn Bilton Band is based in the Myrtle Beach area and have performed at CCMF since 2016. They even dropped a new single right before the festival started.

From inside the gates to the outside, people can find the Shawn Bilton Band all over. They set up and performed outside of the Grand Strand Brewing Company before the Thursday kick-off.

Shawn Bilton explained the meaning behind their new single.

“Basically the premise of it says nobody is going to heaven counting their money,” he said. “We’re all looking for more time, so we’re thankful to come out to events like this and have time with these folks.”

Bilton said they recorded an album last summer and for the first time they’ll get to perform it for CCMF fans.

The Shawn Bilton Band will be set up by the Coca-Cola Stage at 2 p.m. Friday.

You can learn more about the band on their website.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.