7-Eleven to celebrate 94th birthday throughout all of July

7-Eleven, Inc. will party all month long this July to mark its 94th birthday and its invention...
7-Eleven, Inc. will party all month long this July to mark its 94th birthday and its invention of convenience retailing.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
IRVING, Texas (Gray News) - Everyone knows that celebrating your birthday month is more fun than just honoring the day, and that’s exactly what 7-Eleven plans to do this year.

The iconic brand plans to party throughout July to mark its 94th birthday and insists on giving gifts rather than receiving them.

Starting July 1, 7-Eleven will offer one free small Slurpee for all 7Rewards members and is redeemable the entire month.

“7‑Eleven’s birthday falls in the middle of Brainfreeze SZN,” said 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “Or as some people call it, summer. Regardless, it’s a perfect time for a freezing cold drink and we like to celebrate it with Slurpee drinks, our favorite 7‑Eleven memories, experiences and a month-long party.”

Additionally, the company plans to provide 1 million meals to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States.

“While we’re celebrating our birthday month, we are also mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on many families,” said Jarratt. “We know how important it is to come together and help the communities we serve in times of trouble. Our commitment to provide 1 million meals this year and in 2020, along with our Round Up for Rewards program this winter, bookends an impactful year.”

7-Eleven is offering other deals to unwrap as part of its birthday promotions. All roller grill items, like hotdogs, taquitos and cheeseburger bites, are just $1 or get a whole pizza for $5.

7Rewards loyalty app members can also snag a birthday cake donut for 50 cents at participating stores July 11.



