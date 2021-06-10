Vehicle damaged by gunfire in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Fisher Drive, according to Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest.

Vest said a vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Authorities have not released any suspect information.

If you have any information, call MBPD at 843-918-1300.

