TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck forces crews to close road in Conway area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews warned that a Conway area road will be closed for a while after a crash.

Crews were called around 5:30 p.m. Thursday to the wreck involving a tractor-trailer and a truck on Highway 378 at Oak Grove Road.

A picture shows a truck overturned on its side across the roadway.

HCFR said there are no reported injuries.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area while they clear the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

