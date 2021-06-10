SCDOT worker killed, 2 others injured in crash

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday one of its employees died early Thursday morning in a crash along Highway 178 in Greenwood County.

Charles “Chuck” Kennedy, 59, was the driver of an SCDOT and died in the crash, according to SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall.

Hall said Kennedy worked for the agency since February 2020.

Two other members of the crew were injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment, Hall said.

“Our hearts are broken again as we suffer through another death of an SCDOT Team member and two more who were injured,” Hall said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the families. They can be sure that SCDOT will support them in any way possible.”

SCDOT spokesman Robert Kudelka said the driver of a second vehicle apparently crossed the center line and struck the SCDOT head-on.

The SCDOT crew was on the way to a work site, he said.

Kennedy, who lived with his family in McCormick, is survived by his wife, Mary, a son and a daughter and grandchildren.

