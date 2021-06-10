Submit a Tip
McMaster awards CCU alum Dustin Johnson with Order of the Palmetto

South Carolina native Dustin Johnson received the Order of the Palmetto from Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday(South Carolina Governors Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster honored American professional golfer and Coastal Carolina University alum Dustin Johnson with the Order of the Palmetto award.

This is the state’s highest civilian award. It recognizes a person’s lifetime achievements and contributions to the state of South Carolina.

McMaster said Johnson has been an “outstanding ambassador for our state has done tremendous work to grow the game of golf for youth all across South Carolina.”

