Judge revokes bond for woman charged in missing Horry County man’s murder

Meagan Jackson
Meagan Jackson((Source: JRLDC))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the suspects charged in a missing man’s murder will now stay behind bars.

A judge revoked bond for Meagan Jackson on Thursday.

Jackson and former Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell are accused of killing 46-year-old Gregory Rice. Jackson is the mother of four of Rice’s children.

Chris Dontell
Chris Dontell((Source: JRLDC))

Rice was first reported missing on Oct. 5, 2020. After weeks of searching, Rice’s body was found along the Little Pee Dee River near Pitts Landing off Highway 378 at the Horry/Marion County line on Nov. 8.

Jackson was given a $100,000 bond back in November and was ordered to be on GPS monitoring and home detention. The judge ordered that she was only allowed to leave for employment, medical attention, court appearances and to meet with her attorney.

A motion filed by Senior Assistant Solicitor Mary-Ellen Walker shows that Jackson violated the conditions of her bond.

“On numerous occasions, defendant’s GPS monitor has shown her at retail establishments or other locations not tied to work, court, speaking with her attorney, etc.,” the motion stated.

Court documents also show that Jackson had been in contact with Dontell both through phone and text messages.

She was placed back into custody on June 3.

On Wednesday, Rice’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Jackson and Dontell.

