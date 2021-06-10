‘I wasn’t feeling lucky’: Grand Strand lottery player wins $2M prize

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Waiting at the car wash, a Grand Strand woman scratched a lottery ticket and won $2 million, lottery officials said.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, it’s the largest top prize ever offered on a scratch-off.
“Unbelievable,” said the winner.
She told lottery officials that she was running errands with her mom, who wanted to stop at the Coastal Petro on Burcale Road in Myrtle Beach for a Powerball ticket for last Wednesday’s $268 million drawing, the release stated.
The woman ran inside the convenience store to get her mom a ticket and a $2,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off caught her eye, lottery officials said. She bought herself the $10 scratch-off.
While at the car wash, the woman was sitting by the vacuums when her boyfriend called and asked her to get him a Powerball ticket too. She decided to scratch her ticket and use any winnings to buy his ticket, the release stated.
Winning $2 million was unexpected.
“I wasn’t feeling lucky,” she said. “I wasn’t having a great day, and I ended up winning the Lottery.”
Harry Patel, who owns Coastal Petro, said his luck changed that day too. After 16 years in business, the largest prize won at his store before the $2 million win was $30,000, the release stated.
“It’s a good feeling,” said Patel. “Our customers are happy for us and for the winner.”
Lottery officials caught up with the winner a few days after cashing in her $2 million winning ticket. According to the press release, she has already paid off her house and is thinking about taking a vacation.
Coastal Petro in Myrtle Beach received a commission of $20,000 for selling the claimed ticket.
