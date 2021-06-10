GRAPHIC: More than a dozen emaciated horses seized in Nichols, two charged

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are facing charges in connection to an ongoing animal care and neglect case in Horry County, authorities said.

According to the Horry County Police Department, 20 emaciated horses were seized last week from a location in the 5000 block of Highway 76 near Nichols.

The Horry County Animal Care Center said two of the horses had to be euthanized due to their conditions. The others were transported to their facility to receive treatment.

Mikayla Moskov, HCPD spokesperson, identified the suspects as Angela Nester and Elka Carter. Both are charged with animal cruelty.

Nester was issued 16 citations, while Carter received four citations. Moskov said one citation was issued for each animal owned by each person.

The horses receiving treatment at the Horry County Animal Care Center are not available for rescue or adoption due to the ongoing investigation, officials said.

“The horses will remain in the care of our staff as long as needed. While we are not used to having so many large animals at once, our staff has been working long hours with big hearts and open minds to provide for these horses, and we will continue to do so,” the Horry County Animal Care Center said on Facebook.

The Horry County Animal Care Center has an Amazon ‘wish-list’ of needed items to help care for the horses.

You can also purchase Tractor Supply gift cards, allowing the facility to buy locally.

Gift cards can also be mailed or dropped off at the facility, which is located at 1923 Industrial Park Road in Conway.

