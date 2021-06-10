Submit a Tip
Georgetown Co. schools change hours of operation for 2021-2022

By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As students wrap up this school year, teachers in Georgetown County say they’re looking at changing their bell schedule for next year.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the Georgetown County School District says elementary schools will now be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The school district says next year middle schools and high schools will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The GCSD says they want to thank their stakeholders for their survey responses and ongoing partnership in helping students succeed.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

