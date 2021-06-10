FIRST ALERT: Storms chances and humidity continue to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High humidity and daily storm chances continue as we look ahead to this afternoon. From the moment you step out the door, to the heat of the day this afternoon, it’s going to be HOT.

A mix of sun and clouds today with scattered showers and storms this afternoon. (WMBF)

Humidity is at it’s highest so far this week and that trend will continue into the end of the work week. Highs will climb into the mid 80s today on the beaches with the lower 90s inland. Rain chances will return across the inland areas at 40%, with a 30% chance of showers and storms at times on the beaches. Once again, don’t cancel any plans but have the First Alert Weather App with you.

We will hold onto the rain chance for the opening night tonight of CCMF. (WMBF)

Tonight is the kickoff concert for CCMF and many of you are headed to the festival. The best news we can offer is that rain chances look limited the further you go into the evenings. So while showers might be around for the middle of the day, most of those rain chances push inland as we head into the evening hours and closer to sunset. It will be warm, muggy and humid for that first night. We’ll keep an isolated shower chance in there as we head throughout the evening.

We hold onto the scattered showers and storms for the weekend with a slightly drier pattern for Sunday. (WMBF)

Friday and Saturday will feature more of the same with high humidity in place. Temperatures will remain summer-like in the middle to upper 80s at the beach to near 90 inland. The lingering humidity will keep the risk of downpours in the forecast at times through Saturday. The best chance of storms will arrive late Friday and again on Saturday afternoon. A few of the storms could be a bit strong with frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Slightly drier air will try to move into the area by Sunday, bringing our temperatures down behind a cold front and dropping the rain chances to 20%. It’s not much but with highs in the lower 80s and just an isolated shower chance, I’m sure we will take that forecast to wrap up CCMF.

