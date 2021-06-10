Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms and high humidity

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High humidity will remain in place through the Sunday with scattered showers and storms at times.

A typical summer weather pattern remains in place with very warm temperatures, high humidity and a daily risk of pop up showers and storms.

Pop up storms and humid.
(WMBF)

Tonight will see a risk of a few showers and storms through the evening before turning calmer and staying muggy. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower to middle 70s with fair skies and a few areas of fog.

Friday will see temperatures climb into the upper 80s to 90 by the early afternoon. An increase in humidity will lead to increasing chances of afternoon and evening showers and storms. Rain chances on Friday increase to 40%. With a bit more energy in the atmosphere on Friday, a few stronger storms will be possible at times.

Humid with a few storms.
(WMBF)

A similar set will develop on Saturday with scattered showers and storms at times especially through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 80s.

A slight drop in humidity arrives on Sunday and will bring a slight drop in the chances of showers and storms. Rain chances will drop to 20% with afternoon temperatures a few degrees cooler in the lower to middle 80s.

