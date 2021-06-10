Crews called to beach house fire in Cherry Grove

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a house fire in the Cherry Grove area Wednesday night.
According to information from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, firefighters were called to the 300 block of 47th Avenue North in Cherry Grove around 9:30 p.m.
When crews arrived, they said they saw heavy smoke from both upper floors of the raised beach house coming from the front of the home.
Eventually, the fire broke through the roof, leading to a partial collapse, a post on the department’s Facebook page states.
The fire was contained and no injuries were reported, officials said.
