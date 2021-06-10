CCMF releases ‘small amount’ of 4-day tickets for sold-out event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Those who missed out on getting tickets for this year’s Carolina Country Music Fest now have a second chance.

A tweet from CCMF states a small amount of four-day tickets are now available for purchase.

HUGE NEWS! The boss is releasing a small amount of 4 Day Tickets at 10 am today! Get ‘em and get here! https://t.co/q9iScGfINM pic.twitter.com/WlXNsNXjMS — Carolina Country Fest (@CCMFLive) June 10, 2021

CCMF was pushed back, rescheduled and cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show is a go and for 2021 and it’s really the start of live music again.

CCMF is one of the first festivals to happen again while others are pushing back or cancelling for the second year in a row.

The weekend isn’t only big for the fans welcoming back live entertainment, but also the artists.

“Luke Combs tweeted out the fact that he hasn’t played a show in 15 months and he can’t wait to see everyone at CCMF, and that’s what makes us feel great, that they’re excited to come back for a show,” CCMF organizer Bob Durkin said. “The city of Myrtle Beach, our whole team came together, and it’s going on in 2021.”

With CCMF being one of the first of its size to come back, the songs fans hear that have played on the radio all of 2020 have never been played in public.

Durkin said not only is it thrilling to see artists come back and the show go on, but it’s also emotional.

To keep festivalgoers safe, there are traffic changes as well.

Eighth Avenue North, Ocean Boulevard and 9th Avenue North right next to the main stage are closed.

There are also parking changes in place. For more, click here.

CCMF kicks off Thursday night and runs through Sunday, June 13. Headliners are Jake Owen, Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and Eric Church.

