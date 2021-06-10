Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CCMF releases ‘small amount’ of 4-day tickets for sold-out event

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Those who missed out on getting tickets for this year’s Carolina Country Music Fest now have a second chance.

A tweet from CCMF states a small amount of four-day tickets are now available for purchase.

CCMF was pushed back, rescheduled and cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show is a go and for 2021 and it’s really the start of live music again.

CCMF is one of the first festivals to happen again while others are pushing back or cancelling for the second year in a row.

The weekend isn’t only big for the fans welcoming back live entertainment, but also the artists.

“Luke Combs tweeted out the fact that he hasn’t played a show in 15 months and he can’t wait to see everyone at CCMF, and that’s what makes us feel great, that they’re excited to come back for a show,” CCMF organizer Bob Durkin said. “The city of Myrtle Beach, our whole team came together, and it’s going on in 2021.”

With CCMF being one of the first of its size to come back, the songs fans hear that have played on the radio all of 2020 have never been played in public.

Durkin said not only is it thrilling to see artists come back and the show go on, but it’s also emotional.

To keep festivalgoers safe, there are traffic changes as well.

Eighth Avenue North, Ocean Boulevard and 9th Avenue North right next to the main stage are closed.

There are also parking changes in place. For more, click here.

CCMF kicks off Thursday night and runs through Sunday, June 13. Headliners are Jake Owen, Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and Eric Church.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jupiter Paulsen was allegedly stabbed 25 times and strangled by 23-year-old Arthur Prince...
14-year-old passes away after brutal assault
A family who was visiting North Myrtle Beach said they were pelted with eggs by strangers as...
Vacationing family pelted with eggs while on golf cart in North Myrtle Beach; police investigating
(Source: Pixabay)
18-year-old woman dies after being hit by Amtrak train in N.C.

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach business owners charged with wire fraud, money laundering, visa fraud
.
Fans excited as CCMF kicks off the first night of shows
Spirit Airlines CEO hopes to bring more flight destinations to MYR soon
Spirit Airlines CEO hopes to bring more flight destinations to MYR soon
CCMF 2021
‘They love this festival’: City leaders ready to welcome back CCMF fans
CCU Professor breaks down ethics of vaccine incentives
‘It is ethical’: CCU professor explains why vaccine incentives are OK to offer