Woman accused of not informing Darlington County authorities about homicide

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman faces a serious charge after the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said she didn’t alert them about a homicide.
Mary Ann Johnson was arrested on Tuesday and charged with misprison of a felony.
Arrest warrants show that Johnson saw a man lying along Hunter Drive in Hartsville with gunshot wounds to his body.
“The defendant notified other civilians of the findings instead of the proper authorities,” the arrest warrant states.
The victim was identified as 25-year-old Jerry Stevenson, and his death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.
No one has been arrested in Stevenson’s shooting death.
Johnson has been released from jail on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the homicide.
