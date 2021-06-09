Warrant: Myrtle Beach man left vulnerable adult alone inside hot truck for hours

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly leaving a person who requires 24-hour care alone in a hot truck for several hours, arrest warrants state.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 71-year-old Cornel Bonnitto Cameron was booked on a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Jail records state he remained incarcerated Wednesday afternoon under no bond.
According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to Carolina Forest Boulevard on June 8 in reference to a suspicious person in a vehicle.
Officers said attempted to make contact with the person, but he would not communicate verbally, the report stated.
“It was obvious that the victim did not have the mental capabilities of someone that can take care of himself,” according to the police report.
Police said they found a warrant from June 6 in the truck and it was served on the suspect, identified in the report as Cameron, a few days prior.
With the information on the warrant, the responding officers were able to reach out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department to identify the victim, who was later placed into emergency protective custody, authorities said.
According to the arrest warrant, the victim requires 24 hour care and is not to be left alone for his own safety and well-being.
