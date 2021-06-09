Traffic changes taking effect ahead of CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – With one day until the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, plenty of traffic changes are already in effect.
Currently, parking spaces on 8th Avenue North are closed, ahead of other changes starting Wednesday.
Starting June 9, 8th Avenue North, Ocean Boulevard and 9th Avenue North right next to the main stage will be closed.
For those who need to park or if they have ticket issues, they should head to the area behind the parking garage on 10th Avenue North.
For those who using or driving a ride share, they’ll want to be on 9th Avenue North Kings Highway and Oak Street.
Overflow parking is at the former Myrtle Square Mall and buses will shuttle festivalgoers back and forth.
CCMF kicks off Thursday night, June 10, and goes through Sunday, June 13. This year’s event features headliners Eric Church, Luke Combs and Darius Rucker.
