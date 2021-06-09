Text-based program with educational tools available for Florence parents

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District One parents now have a new tool to help their children.
“Bright By Text” is a text-based program that provides parents with tips on child health, reading and hundreds of other topics, and it is now available in Florence.
“I talked to one organization who was actually doing parent surveys in Florence community from a healthcare perspective and said this was great because they’d seen parents were feeling isolated and needed more resources,” The School Foundation Executive Director Debbie Hyler said.
The School Foundation is a non-profit focused on providing grants for Florence 1 Schools and students.
Several years ago, the organization began a start smart initiative to help parents better prepare their students for kindergarten
Hyler said they researched several programs, and “Bright By Text” stood out for its easy-to-use design and age-based approach.
The program sends parents two 140 character texts a week providing information and resources for children prenatal to eight years old.
“These texts cover a wide variety of topics from development to health and nutrition and they’re widely researched-based,” Hyler said.
Each text comes with a link and video, diving further into topics such as child literacy, health and behavior.
Hyler said many parents don’t know where to go for advice or questions, and she believes “Bright By Text” will help them get information faster and easier getting students ready for the classroom sooner.
“I love the tagline, ’Kids don’t come with instructions.’ I’m a grandparent and parent and I remember having young children and there’s just so much you don’t know,” Hyler said.
Parents can join “Bright By Text” by texting SCKTDS to 274448
