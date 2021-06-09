Spirit Airlines CEO hopes to bring more flight destinations to MYR soon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Spirit Airlines leaders are hoping to continue to expand service to and from Myrtle Beach.
Officials with the airline held a news conference Wednesday celebrating 25 years at the Myrtle Beach International Airport. While they didn’t announce new destinations, Spirit’s CEO Ted Christie said to reporters after the news conference he plans on adding new locations to fly to and from Myrtle Beach.
“I think there’ll be a few more,” Christie said. “And hopefully a few more this year, so stay tuned.”
Christie said Myrtle Beach is one of the most important airports for Spirit, with MYR being the seventh busiest airport for the airline.
The CEO said he wants to continue to expand service at MYR.
“This is a market that definitely has growth potential, and we want to be the airline that serves it,” Christie said.
The airline has expanded its service to a total of 19 destinations in and out of MYR over the years.
“Beginning this summer, we’re flying 200-plus flights a week here in Myrtle,” Christie said. “We’re going to be the largest we’ve ever been in Myrtle Beach.”
Christie said Spirit’s growth at MYR has equated to a 40% increase in flights compared to 2019.
He added that Spirit is targeting sunny destinations because that’s where lots of people want to fly to.
