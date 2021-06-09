Sheriff’s office: 2 officers involved in fight at Marlboro County funeral; 5 arrested

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A moment meant to honor a loved one was interrupted by a family fight.
Marlboro County deputies were called Wednesday afternoon to Rogers Cemetery in McColl where they said family members were fighting during a graveside service.
Authorities arrested five people, including two law enforcement officers.
Lewis Britt, 54, a lieutenant with the South Carolina Department of Corrections was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery and public disorderly conduct.
William Ransom, 27, a McColl police officer, was also arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery and public disorderly conduct.
Brandon Jernigan, 39, Herbie Jernigan, 46, and Adrienne Jones, 36, were also arrested. All three also face charges of third-degree assault and battery and public disorderly conduct.
Deputies said one person was treated for minor injuries on the scene.
All five people taken to Marlboro County Detention Center.
