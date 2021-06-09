Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC reports 136 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest round of COVID-19 tests revealed 136 new confirmed cases of the disease.

The latest report, released Monday afternoon, also included 51 probable new cases and one confirmed death, involving an elderly patient in Richland County.

That brings the state’s totals to 493,015 confirmed cases, 103,601 probable cases, 8,634 confirmed deaths and 1,180 probable deaths.

Monday’s report included results from 5,726 tests with a 3.0% positive rate.

One week earlier, on June 21, the report of 34 new COVID-19 cases was the lowest single-day total of newly confirmed cases since March 2020.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"A Southern Times Square" celebration held at The Market Common.
Myrtle Beach leaders approve ‘Southern Times Square,’ several other special events
A 73-year-old man died in a skydiving accident on Saturday in South Carolina.
73-year-old man dies in skydiving accident in S.C., coroner says
A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River early Wednesday morning.
Crews battle second-alarm fire at pub in Little River
The tropics remain active with chances of development and Hurricane Sam
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depressions likely to form this week
Crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to...
Crews work crash on Seaboard Street, Highway 501

Latest News

.
Explorin with Loren: Hemingway BBQ joints
.
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in S.C. schools
Continued warm.
FIRST ALERT: Slight drop in temperatures
Corneilius Brown, 22, was on active duty and stationed at Naval Base Coronado when he was shot...
Columbia mom mourns loss of sailor son, demands answers in murder investigation
.
NEWS CONFERENCE: The family of a man killed in a trooper-involved shooting holds news conference