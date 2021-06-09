Police make arrest in Myrtle Beach shooting investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in connection to a shooting Monday night in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.
Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest identified the suspect as 32-year-old Billie Lee Tribble.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of 12th Avenue South.
According to authorities, several shell casings were found in the area, but no damage or injuries were reported.
Jail records show Tribble is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm.
Tribble is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $10,464 bond.
