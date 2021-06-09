Marion police make arrest in convenience store robbery

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is behind bars accused of robbing a store in Marion earlier this week.
Police arrested Marcus Brown on Wednesday.
They said he committed an armed robbery on Monday at the Valero convenience store on East Liberty Street.
Investigators added that he also tried to rob the Family Dollar Store on East Highway 76 a couple of days later.
He faces several charges including armed robbery and attemped armed robbery.
His bond was denied and will be set at a later date by a circuit court judge.
