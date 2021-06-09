‘I almost fell out of my chair’: Dillon player wins $300K in lottery

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee lottery player is celebrating after winning $300,000.
According to information from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner told officials he was sitting down when he scratched the first row of numbers on his Money Maker ticket to claim the top prize.
“I almost fell out of my chair,” he said.
He bought the $10 ticket from Butch’s Foodmart LLC at 2206 Hwy. 301 N., in Dillon, but instead of scratching the ticket standing in the store decided to take it home, a press release stated.
“I was completely shocked,” he said. “I can buy anything I need.”
Butch’s Foodmart LLC in Dillon received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.