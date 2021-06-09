How to with Halley: Hypnosis with Steve Falcon at Wonders Theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You never know what we’ll learn about on Tuesday’s for How to with Halley. This week, we ventured into the world of hypnosis with Steve Falcon at Wonders Theatre at Broadway at the Beach.
The show is brand new to the Grand Strand. Steve Falcon has traveled all over with his mind-boggling performances.
Come along with us for a peek into what you’ll see during the show.
For tickets or more information, you can visit their website here.
Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.