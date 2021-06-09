Horry County Fire Rescue saves kitten after head gets stuck in spare tire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A kitten has a new home after being rescued by Horry County Fire Rescue.
The department said Wednesday an SUV pulled up to Station 7 in Lake Arrowhead to report hearing “something funny.”
Crews went to investigate and found a kitten with its head stuck in a spare tire under a vehicle, according to a social media post from HCFR.
“Our responders worked together and freed the kitten without any harm, later holding it for a celebratory selfie,” the post stated.
Because an owner was not located, the four-month-old kitten will be living with one of its rescuers, according to HCFR.
