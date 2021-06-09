Gearing up for CCMF at The Bowery in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With the Carolina Country Music Fest kicking off on Thursday, the world famous Bowery in Myrtle Beach is the place to be.
It’s been a staple along the Grand Strand since 1944. Known as an old-fashioned honky tonk, it’s the place where the band Alabama got their start. Today, The Bounty Hunters serve as the house band and numerous well-known artists can’t wait to check the place out.
They’ll be featuring great live music nightly, are well-known for their delicious hand-pattied burgers, and will even offer special cocktails for the weekend.
