FIRST ALERT: Steamy summer pattern continues
Future radar continues with the scattered showers and storms throughout the day today. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | June 9, 2021 at 4:02 AM EDT - Updated June 9 at 5:09 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Our steamy weather pattern continues with the heat, humidity and daily storm chances.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s with a 40% chance of rain. (Source: WMBF)

Expect another warm and muggy day again with temperatures climbing into the low-mid 80s this afternoon. Showers and storms will return to 40% by the middle of the day and into the afternoon hours. It’s not a complete washout but you will want to keep the First Alert Weather App handy for any outdoor plans.

Headed to CCMF? The best chance of rain will be through the middle of the day with lower chances by the evening hours. (Source: WMBF)

The rest of the week features more of the same with high humidity in place. Temperatures will warm a few degrees into the middle to upper 80s on the beach to the 90s inland! The lingering humidity will keep the chance of a few downpours in the forecast at times through Saturday. If you’re headed to CCMF, wear the light clothing, drink plenty of water and keep an eye on the radar. Showers and storms will be at their highest chance through the middle of the day. The rain chances drop as you head into the evenings.

A slight break in the humidity arrives by Sunday. It's still humid but the air feels just a little more drier. (Source: WMBF)

Models are in agreement with a surge of slightly drier air trying to move into the region by Sunday, dropping the humidity and rain chances just a bit. Regardless, it’s still June weather for the area with some dry time early next week as well.

