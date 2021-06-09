FIRST ALERT: Steamy summer pattern continues

The rest of the week features more of the same with high humidity in place. Temperatures will warm a few degrees into the middle to upper 80s on the beach to the 90s inland! The lingering humidity will keep the chance of a few downpours in the forecast at times through Saturday. If you’re headed to CCMF, wear the light clothing, drink plenty of water and keep an eye on the radar. Showers and storms will be at their highest chance through the middle of the day. The rain chances drop as you head into the evenings.