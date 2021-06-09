Vacationing family pelted with eggs while on golf cart in North Myrtle Beach; police investigating

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A family vacation in North Myrtle Beach went awry over the weekend because of a random act of violence.
On Sunday night, the Petras family said they grabbed some ice cream and were enjoying a ride on a golf cart along 20th Avenue North. That’s when they said a car pulled up next to them and the people inside started pelting them with eggs.
Shawn Petras and his son were hit with the eggs, and it caused them to bleed.
The family also had their five-month-old grandchild with them, but thankfully the baby wasn’t hurt.
A spokesperson for the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety said they are aware of the incident and they’re investigating.
WMBF News reporter Zach Wilcox talked to the family about the attack and he will have their full story on WMBF News at 11 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.