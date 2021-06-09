Dining With Dockery: The Bowery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s CCMF week and we’re taking you down on the boardwalk for this week’s Dining with Dockery at the legendary Bowery.
The Bowery is world famous and has been here since 1944. Of course, many of you know the country band Alabama got their start at The Bowery. It’s not only just an iconic staple for Myrtle Beach but it’s also a great place to come and enjoy some live music, cold drinks and incredible food.
In the full interview above, Andrew tries out some of the famous staple items on the menu in preparation for CCMF or for any day here at The Bowery.
