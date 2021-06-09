Construction on Postal Way improvements set to begin next month

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
Construction crews should begin work on the Postal Way extension next month, meaning drivers could be riding on the improved Carolina Forest road as early as 2023, Horry County officials said.
Bids for the project opened last week. County spokeswoman Kelly Moore said construction is expected to begin July 21 with the work slated to be finished by Dec. 31, 2022.
“It will be an improvement from what is currently experienced today,” said Jason Thompson, who is managing the road work for the county.
The project is funded by RIDE III, the county’s 1% sales tax for road construction. Plans call for adding turn lanes from Carolina Forest Boulevard onto Postal Way and making signal improvements at that intersection. A new two-lane road will also be built to connect Postal Way with Waccamaw Pines Drive behind Tanger Outlets. Additional Postal Way enhancements will be made on the other side of Carolina Forest Boulevard up to Renee Drive, though Postal Way will not be widened as part of this project.
Combined with the improvements to Middle Ridge Avenue on the other side of U.S. 501, the work is projected to cost $9 million, Thompson said.
During last week’s Horry County Council meeting, councilman Dennis DiSabato questioned whether the project would eliminate the bottleneck at Carolina Forest Boulevard that often happens during peak travel times: when school is beginning and ending and when commuters are arriving or leaving their offices.
DiSabato, whose district includes much of Carolina Forest, said he once worked in the Postal Way area and it wasn’t unusual for him to spend over half an hour trying to turn onto the road.
“I know what these folks are talking about,” he said. “Are these improvements going to alleviate that strain that people feel over there?”
