Construction on Postal Way improvements set to begin next month

The project is funded by RIDE III, the county’s 1% sales tax for road construction. Plans call for adding turn lanes from Carolina Forest Boulevard onto Postal Way and making signal improvements at that intersection. A new two-lane road will also be built to connect Postal Way with Waccamaw Pines Drive behind Tanger Outlets. Additional Postal Way enhancements will be made on the other side of Carolina Forest Boulevard up to Renee Drive, though Postal Way will not be widened as part of this project.