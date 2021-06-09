18-year-old woman dies after being hit by Amtrak train in N.C.

APEX, N.C. (WRAL) - An 18-year-old woman died on Tuesday night after being hit by an Amtrak train in Apex.
The crash stopped the train near the Apex High School football field, close to where the train tracks go over U.S. Highway 64 East, around 10:15 p.m. The train was stopped for more than five hours overnight.
Wake EMS officials said a 17-year-old was also involved, and is OK.
Officials said they weren’t sure of the relationship between the two, but they do not believe there was any foul play involved.
Police noted that where the incident happened is not near a railroad crossing and not a typical spot where people walk along the train tracks.
“This is highly unusual,” said Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney with Apex police. “The particular location where the track is located and where this crash occurred is not a place that people can normally, easily get to.”
The Silver Star Amtrak train was carrying 122 passengers from New York to Miami. The train eventually left Apex just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said neither of the two people involved are from Apex.
Copyright 2021 WRAL. All rights reserved.