Troopers investigate hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers said a driver hit a pedestrian near Clio and didn’t stop.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened early Tuesday morning on Highway 90.
He said the driver hit a woman walking along the road and the left the scene.
Lee added the suspect vehicle is possibly a black SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505.
