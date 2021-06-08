Transition team holds first Florence School District Four consolidation meeting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The transition team made up of six members representing Florence School District One and Florence School District Four met Tuesday night for the first time.
In March, State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced Florence School District Four would consolidate with Florence One Schools.
In 2018, Florence Four was put in a state of emergency due to “chronic financial instability”.
The transition team will advise the state on how to handle the consolidation, but they won’t be making final decisions.
The team set a timeline and discussed potential agenda items for future meetings.
Before they discuss issues, like the relocation of Timmonsville High School students and staff, they agreed they’ll need to get more information from the South Carolina Department of Education on how to move forward.
While not much happened during Tuesday night’s meeting, representatives from both districts made it clear every recommendation they make will have the students’ interests at the front of mind.
“These students that come to us from Timmonsville will be ours, they’ll belong to us, and they’ll certainly be treated with respect and dignity the same way our other kids are in our district,” Florence One Board of Trustees member Trisha Caulder said.
The transition team will meet again on July 12.
