Myrtle Beach police cite driver in crash that killed Indiana councilman, wife

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash report is providing new insight on what led up to a crash that killed a husband and wife who were walking on a sidewalk in Myrtle Beach.
WMBF News obtained the report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
It shows that on May 27, the driver of a pick-up truck drove through the intersection of 67th Avenue North and Kings Highway as the light was turning red.
The driver of a Chevrolet sedan had already started making a left-hand turn when it hit the truck as it was passing through the intersection, according to the report.
It went on to state that this caused the truck to spin, the back of the truck hit a curb and went up on the sidewalk.
The report shows the truck hit and killed Donald Morris and Cheryl Hart when it went up on the sidewalk.
Morris and Hart were visiting Myrtle Beach from Terre Haute, Indiana. According to WTHI-TV, Morris was a councilman in Vigo County, Indiana, serving as an at-large candidate.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department consulted with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and determined that the driver of the pick-up truck should be cited with disregarding a traffic control device.
