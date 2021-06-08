Myrtle Beach man held woman against her will, sexually assaulted her, warrants state

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman several times, according to arrest warrants.
Donald Elmore, 56, was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Horry County police officers were called to Fantasy Way in the Myrtle Beach area where they made contact with the accuser, and she identified Elmore as the suspect.
Arrest warrants show that held her held her against her will and engaged in sexual battery on several different occasions on two different days.
He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under at $15,000 bond.
