Myrtle Beach chamber expects CCMF to bring in more money this year than 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As crews hammer out the rest of the Carolina Country Music Fest’s oceanfront set, businesses nearby are getting ready too.
“I am one of the few restaurants in town that is 100 percent staffed and I have everybody working doubles the whole country music fest,” General Manager at Grand Strand Brewing Company Mary Skipper said.
They’re staffed, fully stocked, and ready to go.
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Karen Riordan said businesses all across town should be ready. They’re expecting the festival to generate more money than in 2019.
“Dinning, they’re going to eat out, they’re going to shop. We feel like it’s going to be a very extra special boost to our economy,” she said.
She said locals and tourists alike should expect the downtown area to be busy.
“It is going to be congested, parking will be at a premium, Uber’s, taxis and Lyfts are going to be at a premium,” she said.
The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and tickets for the major event have been sold out for weeks.
