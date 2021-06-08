Myrtle Beach announces traffic plan for Carolina Country Music Fest

By WMBF News Staff | June 8, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT - Updated June 8 at 6:39 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has released its traffic plan for the Carolina Country Music Fest.

CCMF begins Thursday, June 10, and concludes on Sunday, June 13.

The city has announced the following traffic, parking, and shuttle details for the event:

  • One lane of westbound Eighth Avenue North and the parking spaces will be closed starting Tuesday.
  • Eighth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard will be closed on Wednesday.
  • Eastbound Ninth Avenue North will be closed on Wednesday.
  • Parking for CCMF, ticket issues and Ground Zero will be placed behind the parking garage on Tenth Avenue North.
  • Rideshare services will utilize Ninth Avenue North between Kings Highway and Oak Street for pick-up and drop-off.
  • Overflow parking is at the former Myrtle Square Mall site across from the Convention Center. Shuttle buses will drop off on Chester Street by the parking garage.
  • Gates to CCMF open Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

