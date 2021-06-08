Myrtle Beach announces traffic plan for Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has released its traffic plan for the Carolina Country Music Fest.
CCMF begins Thursday, June 10, and concludes on Sunday, June 13.
RELATED STORY: Schedule for 2021 Carolina Country Music Fest unveiled
The city has announced the following traffic, parking, and shuttle details for the event:
- One lane of westbound Eighth Avenue North and the parking spaces will be closed starting Tuesday.
- Eighth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard will be closed on Wednesday.
- Eastbound Ninth Avenue North will be closed on Wednesday.
- Parking for CCMF, ticket issues and Ground Zero will be placed behind the parking garage on Tenth Avenue North.
- Rideshare services will utilize Ninth Avenue North between Kings Highway and Oak Street for pick-up and drop-off.
- Overflow parking is at the former Myrtle Square Mall site across from the Convention Center. Shuttle buses will drop off on Chester Street by the parking garage.
- Gates to CCMF open Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.