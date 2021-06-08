Murder suspect, family accused of using fake mail to bring drugs into Georgetown County jail

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it disrupted a plot to bring drugs into the detention center.
Agents with the Narcotics Unit worked with corrections personnel at the Georgetown County Detention Center to identify a criminal conspiracy that involved getting drugs into the jail and then distributing them to inmates.
Investigators said the contraband was being sent into the jail through fake legal mailings.
Authorities said 25-year-old Joshua Leday was involved in the plot. He is currently in jail awaiting trial on a variety of charges including the murder of William Butler Sr. in February. He now has criminal conspiracy added to his list of charges.
Investigators also said that his mother, 43-year-old Melina Leday and sister, 18-year-old Lindsey Leday, were also involved.
The sheriff’s office said Melinda Leday was currently out on bond for a weapon and drug charge. She now faces criminal conspiracy, furnishing contraband to inmates/prisoners and possession of heroin.
Lindsey Leday is charged with criminal conspiracy.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.
