Mullins police make arrest in shooting that left one injured

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting that left one person hurt in Mullins.
According to Mullins police, the incident happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Main Street.
The victim, who was reportedly shot once in the leg, was interviewed by police at the hospital.
Police identified the suspect as 45-year-old Carlo Strickland. Police said he was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting.
Strickland is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.