Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in teen’s shooting death in Hartsville

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One man is behind bars in connection with a 16-year-old’s shooting death in Hartsville.
Jali Cottingham was arrested on Monday and charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Back in May, Darlington County deputies were called to the 900 block of Clearview Drive where they found a 16-year-old in the backseat of a car with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim later died.
According to arrest warrants, investigators discovered that the suspect used “reckless disregard for the victim by carelessly handling multiple firearms in a vehicle, in which one discharged, striking the victim in the chest and causing him to be deceased.
Cottingham is currently being held at the W. Glenn Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s office said that case is still under investigation.
