Little River man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Little River man has been charged after police say he sexually assaulted a child.
The alleged incident happened at a home on Brown Bear Lane around May 2016, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrant states the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Oscar Rene Rapalo-Cristostomo, placed his hand inside the victim’s swimsuit.
Police said the victim was 10 years old at the time of the assault.
According to the warrant, the incident was reported to one of the girl’s medical doctors and was disclosed during a forensic interview.
A report was filed with Horry County police in March in connection to the alleged assault. At the time of the report, the victim said she had not had any contact with the suspect “for a significant period.”
Rapalo-Cristostomo was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention on Friday, June 4, and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
No bail has been set on the charge, according to booking records.
