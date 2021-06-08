Leaders dedicate $41 million from budget to three major projects in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some major projects that have been in the works for years in North Myrtle Beach, could finally become reality soon.
They’re part of the city’s budget that could be passing in a matter of weeks.
“There’s a lot of major projects coming out of this year’s budget,” said North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley.
North Myrtle Beach’s $131 million budget spans more than 500 pages of expenses for personnel, maintenance and capital projects.
About a third of it, $41 million, is dedicated to three big projects.
One is a new stormwater ocean outfall on 18th Avenue North.
“That is to remove the ocean outfall water from the swim zone and minimize flooding along the beaches,” said Hatley.
The outfall will run underwater for about 1,000 feet offshore and will be the sixth one the city has added.
Hatley said the city plans to eventually have all of its outfalls extended past where people swim, and it will gradually make those improvements as the city collects more money.
The budget also has $11 million to put toward a new Emergency Operation Center near Highway 31.
It will be the only building in the city that can withstand a Category 5 hurricane.
“This will secure our data center and it will provide a place for police, fire, first responders, all our department heads to work out of during emergencies,” said Hatley.
The biggest project in the budget is $21 million for the first phase of the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex expansion.
It would add six new baseball/softball fields, six new soccer/lacrosse fields, a splash zone and an arcade.
“We are estimating that we will see an additional $15 million of direct revenue to our economy when we finish this addition,” said Hatley.
The mayor is pleased they can fund all these projects without raising any fees in this year’s budget.
The budget will have its final reading and vote from city council in two weeks.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.